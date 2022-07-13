Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $385.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.52 and a 200-day moving average of $465.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.
In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
