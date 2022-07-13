Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $125.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.75% from the company’s current price.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

LPI stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,617.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 96,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

