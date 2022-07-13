Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.87.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lear by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after acquiring an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

