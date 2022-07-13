Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Critical Survey

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get REV Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REV Group and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Lion Electric 0 4 6 0 2.60

REV Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 141.31%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than REV Group.

Risk & Volatility

REV Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.27 $44.40 million $0.31 33.97 Lion Electric $57.71 million 14.35 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -11.50

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of REV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.90% 11.05% 4.34% Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74%

Summary

REV Group beats Lion Electric on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.