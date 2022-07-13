LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $110.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.94.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

