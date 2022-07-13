ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

NYSE MAN opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

