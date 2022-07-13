Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.