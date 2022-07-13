Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

MAT opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

