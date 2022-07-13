Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) versus Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 22.00% 4.63% 4.39% Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maverix Metals and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $45.90 million 13.10 $24.07 million $0.09 45.34 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.82 $29.10 million $0.15 6.60

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Maverix Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

