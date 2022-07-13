Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 38,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.