Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

MESO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

