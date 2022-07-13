Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.88

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 5425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEI. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,145,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

