MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.21

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 91,375 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 78,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

