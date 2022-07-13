MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $406.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $23,412,579. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $291.24 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

