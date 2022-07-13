Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $385.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.