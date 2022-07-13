Morgan Stanley Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $155.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.40.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9,732,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,920. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.