Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

