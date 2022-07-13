Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Neogen stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.
Neogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
