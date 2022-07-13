NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Head to Head Contrast

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Acutus Medical 1 4 1 0 2.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 174.87%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 383.33%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51% Acutus Medical -740.61% -127.21% -76.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 85.90 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.14 Acutus Medical $17.26 million 1.64 -$117.68 million ($4.50) -0.22

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acutus Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

