New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at CSFB

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.15.

NGD opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$2.57.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

