Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

