NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 738 5468 11594 259 2.63

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.18%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.63%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -548.39% -67.11% -44.80% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -26.67% -53.68% -8.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$37.97 million -0.44 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 17.50

NextPlay Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies rivals beat NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

