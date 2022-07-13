NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,402,000 after purchasing an additional 299,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

