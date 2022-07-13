Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.