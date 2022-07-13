Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nova were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Nova by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Nova by 9.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.