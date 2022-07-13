NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $377.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

