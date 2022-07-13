NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

