NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.
NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.80.
Shares of NXPI opened at $152.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Further Reading
