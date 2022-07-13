NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.80.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $152.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.10.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.