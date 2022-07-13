Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.