OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

