Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 243,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

