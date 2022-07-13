Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

