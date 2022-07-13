OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OZMLF stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.
About OZ Minerals (Get Rating)
