OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OZMLF stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

About OZ Minerals (Get Rating)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

