Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 111 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.66.

Shares of PANW opened at $492.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.