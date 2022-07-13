Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 795 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.29. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.