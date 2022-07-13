Pariax LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pariax LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 7.5% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

