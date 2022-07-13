Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.