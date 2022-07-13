PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.29

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as low as $9.38. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 5,852 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.
About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
