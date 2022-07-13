PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.29

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as low as $9.38. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 5,852 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.