PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.99% from the stock’s current price.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

PDCE stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

