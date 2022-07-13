Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT Lowered to $28.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

PEBO opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $759.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

