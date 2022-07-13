Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 325,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,005 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 316,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.