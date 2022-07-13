Peterson Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,458 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

