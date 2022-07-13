Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOC. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.