PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.79

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 210,803 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.