PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.79

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 210,803 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

