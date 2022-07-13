Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $114.88.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

