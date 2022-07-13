Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

