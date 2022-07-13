Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

NYSE PIPR opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $16,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

