Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $36.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.27% from the stock’s current price.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.97 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

