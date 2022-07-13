Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $54.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

PLRX opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $28.02.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.