POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $80.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 310,100 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

