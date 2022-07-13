Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 45,692,205 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £67.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

